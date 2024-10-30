All Raw Vegan Certified Organic Salsa Recalled For Glass Pieces

by

All Raw Vegan Certified Organic Salsa is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of glass pieces. This poses a choking and GI tract injury hazard. Because this recall notice was published on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Glaser Organic Farms of Miami, Florida.

The recalled product is All Raw Vegan Certified Organic Salsa that is packaged in 8 ounce PET containers with a cover. This is a refrigerated item. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 832910 001514. The lot number for this item is 0110092451, and the best by date is 10/24/2024. It was distributed at the retail level only in the state of Florida. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the recall notice.

If you bought this item, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first wrapping it or double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.