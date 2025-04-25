Binggrae Power Cap Watermelon Ice Tube Recalled For Milk

by

Binggrae Power Cap Watermelon Ice Tube is being recalled in Canada because it contains milk, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the package label as required. Anyone who is allergic to milk proteins, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Seasia Foods Ltd.

This item was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories. No picture of the recalled product was provided in the notice.

The recalled product is Binggrae Power Cap Watermelon Flavored Ice Tube that is packaged in a 6 x 130 ml package. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 8 801104 302142. And the codes for this item are 2023.09.04 and 2025.098.03F1.

If you purchased this item and cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.