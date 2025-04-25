19th Hole Snack Mix Recalled For Undeclared Almonds

by

19th Hole Snack Mix is being recalled because it may contain almonds, or tree nuts, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to almonds who eats this product could have a serious allergic reaction. No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is New England Village Foods of Milford, New Hampshire.

The recalled product was distributed to small independent grocery markets and convenience stores throughout New England, New York, and Pennsylvania. The recalled item is 19th Hole Snack Mix that is packaged in 5 ounce and 10 ounce clear plastic cups and tubs with recloseable lids. The UPC number for the five ounce product is 609465693477 and the UPC number for the 10 ounce product is 642147152459. The UPC number is printed on black ink on the package lid. You can see more pictures of this item at the FDA web site.

The recall was triggered when a customer found that almonds were included in a product that did not reveal the presence of that tree nut on the label. Production of this product has been temporarily suspended while the company investigates.

If you bought this product and you are allergic to almonds, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.