New Listeria Monocytogenes Outbreak on FDA CORE Table

There is a new Listeria monocytogenes outbreak on the FDA‘s CORE Outbreak Investigation Table along with four other investigations. Four of the five outbreaks are unsolved.

The new Listeria outbreak is in a not yet identified food. There are at least 14 people sick in this outbreak. We do not know the patient age range, illness onset dates ,or whether or not anyone has been hospitalized. The FDA has initiated traceback, an onsite inspection, and sampling.

In this second unsolved Listeria outbreak, there are at least 30 people sick. An inspection has been initiated, and samples have been collected.

In the third Listeria monocytogenes outbreak in a not yet identified product, there are at least 3 people sickened. Even though the FDA initiated traceback, and inspection, and sample collection, this outbreak has not been solved. The outbreak has ended, according to the FDA.

In the Salmonella Newport outbreak, the case count has been adjusted to 36 cases. The FDA has initiated an inspection and sampling. No food has been identified in this outbreak.

Finally, the deadly Listeria monocytogenes outbreak linked to recalled Sysco and Lyons ReadyCare frozen shakes has sickened at least 38 people in 21 states. Thirty-seven people have been hospitalized, and 12 deaths have been reported. That outbreak has not been updated since February 24, 2025.

