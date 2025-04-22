D. Effe T. Pastries Recalled in Canada For Salmonella

by

D. Effe T. Pastries, in addition to more Sweet Cream pastries, are being recalled in Canada for possible Salmonella contamination. There are ten more products that are included in the recall. There is one illness that may be associated with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Importations Piu Che Dolci Inc.

A Salmonella outbreak linked to other recalled Sweet Cream pastries sickened at least 61 people in Canada and 18 people in the United States. That outbreak was declared over in March 2025. These recalled products are new.

The recalled products include these D. Effe T. items; Apollini Mignon or Mini Lobster Tail in 7 kilogram packages, with UPC number 8 054619 850176 and lot numbers 24197, 24208, 24288, 24326, and 25013; Apollo K2 or Big Lobster Tail in 75 110 gram pieces with UPC number 8 054619 850015, and lot numbers 24189, 24201, 24204, 24330, 24327, 24330, and 25010.

Also recalled are D. Effe T. Sfogliata Napoli or Big Sfoglia Napoli sold in 75 125 gram pieces, with UPC number 8 054619 850022 and lot numbers 24183, 24193, 24194, 24207, 24208, 24317, 24334, and 24344; Mini Sfogliatella or Mini Sfogliatelle sold in 8 kilogram packages of 200 pieces that are each 40 grams, with UPC number 8 054619 850213 and lot numbers 24184, 24211, 24250, 24284, 24305, and 24316; and Mini Sfogliatella Cioccolato or Mini Chocolate Sfogliatele sold in 8 kilogram packages of 200 40 gram pieces with UPC number 8 054619 850084 and lot numbers 24210, 24253, and 24337.

You can see the remaining recalled pastries, which are all Sweet Cream brand, along with labels for all of these products, at the CFIA web site. These newly recalled pastries were sold in the provinces of Alberta, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, and Quebec, and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

These products may have been sold clerk served or in smaller packages, with or without a label that may not have the same brand, product name, or lot number. If you are unsure, ask your grocer.

If you did buy any of these pastries, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.