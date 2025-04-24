Alabama Cyclospora Outbreak Caused by Unlicensed Distributor

by

In the summer of 2023, an Alabama cyclospora outbreak was allegedly caused by produce obtained from an unlicensed distributor, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report for the week of April 17, 2025. The patients ate at a Mexican-style restaurant in that state. Cilantro was identified as the likely food source.

Traceback identified the cilantro and the likely distributor. In early June 2023, five cases were confirmed by the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). All patients had the common exposure at one restaurant. An outbreak investigation was launched on June 7, 2025.

Multivariable analysis of case-control study data found that illness was associated with consumption of cilantro. The cilantro was traced back to a Texas firm with no identified food manufacturing license that sourced the herb from Mexico.

Illness onset dates ranged from Mary 26 to May 30, 2023. Public health officials interviewed the first five patients, and an outbreak-specifidc questionnaire was created based on the restaurant’s menu. Thirty eight cases were considered confirmed, while nine cases that lacked lab evidence were considered suspected.

An environmental assessment of the restaurant was conducted on June 9, 2025. A food flow was constructed for ingredients or menu items that included fresh, uncooked produce: salsa roja, taco salad, queso, guacamole, chicken soup, pico de gallo (Mexican salsa made with tomatoes, onions, jalapeños, cilantro, and lime juice), salsa verde, and cilantro. There were no substantial findings generated by this investigation other than identifying a distributor from Georgia. All ingredients used during the period when patients ate at the restaurant had been discarded, so no laboratory testing was performed.

The Georgia Department of Agriculture began traceback for cilantro, jalapeños, onions, and tomatoes provided by that Georgia distributor. The original distributor obtained produce from firms in Pennsylvania, Florida, Georgia, and Texas. When investigating the firm in Texas, public health officials found that that manufacturing license couldn’t be identified. The cilantro was purchased from a firm located in Tamaulipas, Mexico.

Cilantro from Mexico has been identified as a food source for multiple cyclosporiasis outbreaks during the past 30 years. Genotyping data supported the suspicion that cases from the restaurant were related. Contamination of the cilantro likely occurred before the herb arrived at the restaurant, since no environmental issues were identified. ADPH recommended that the restaurant change suppliers for fresh produce so the restaurant did not have to close.

When purchasing fresh produce it must be thoroughly washed before eating, cutting, or cooking. And when possible always purchase food, especially fresh produce, from licensed firms and distributors.