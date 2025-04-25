Fairway Market Croissants Recalled in Canada For Egg

by

Fairway Market Croissants are being recalled in Canada because they contain egg, one of the major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label as required. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. The recall notice did not state whether or not any allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Fairway Market.

The croissants were sold in the province of British Columbia at the retail level. The recalled product is Fairway Market Croissants that are packaged in a 300 gram container. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 202464 105998. All codes where egg is not declared on the label are included in this recall. The notice did not provide a picture of the recalled croissants.

If you purchased these croissants and cannot consume egg for any reason, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging the package so other people can’t access them, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.