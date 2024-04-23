Amy’s Kitchen Enchiladas Verdes Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Amy’s Kitchen Enchiladas Verdes is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no information about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Amy’s Kitchen of Petaluma, California.

The recalled product is Amy’s Kitchen Enchiladas Verde Whole Meal that is packaged in a 10 ounce continuer. The 12 pack has the item number 000085. The lot number and best before date pairs for this item are Lot number 60D2522 and best before 04/2024; Lot number 60H2222 and best before 08/2024; and Lot number 60J2622 and Best Before 10/2024.

The enchiladas were sold at the retail level in these states: California, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wisconsin.

If you bought that product with the lot number and best by date pairs mentioned above, do not eat it. You can throw the enchiladas away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging them, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days; that’s how long it can take for symptoms to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.