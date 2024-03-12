Anker EverFrost Battery Coolers Recalled For Fire Hazard

by

Anker EverFrost Battery Coolers are being recalled because the battery can overheat, posing a fire hazard. The company has received five reports of the item overheating, smoke, and/or fire. No injuries have been reported to the company to date in connection with this problem. The recalling firm is Anker Innovations Limited of Hong Kong. The coolers were manufactured in China.

There are about 5,480 of these coolers that were sold in the United States, and about 160 were sold in Canada. They were sold at Best Buy, TD Synnex, and other stores nationwide, and also at kickstarter.com from Mary 2023 through September 2023 for between $250 and $950.

The recall is for the lithium-ion battery packs in Anker EverFrost Coolers. The coolers are for use in outdoor camping, travel, and fishing, for cooling and freezing food or medicine.

The coolers are dark gray with wheels and a drop down rolling handle. There is a blue charging port for charging by alternative power sources, such as plug-in or solar, on one end of the cooler. The name “Anker EverFrost” is on the side of the cooler in silver and blue. The model number is printed on the outer surface on the bottom of the cooler.

The recalled products are:

Anker Detachable Battery pack for Powered Cooler, model number A17B0. Also recalled is Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 30 with model number A17A0, 33 liters; Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 40 with model number A17A1 in 43 liter size, and Anker EverFrost Powered Coolers 50 with model number A17A2 in 53 liter size.

If you bought any of these products, stop using them immediately. Contact Anker for a free placement lithium-ion battery pack. You can visit the company’s website to file a claim and for instructions on how to replace the battery pack. Dispose of the recalled batteries in accordance with local and state laws. Do not put them in the trash.