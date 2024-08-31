Asli Cinnamon Powder Recalled For Possible Lead Contamination

by

Asli Cinnamon Powder is being recalled for possible lead contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Asli Fine Foods of Woodridge, Illinois.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. Short term exposure to very low levels of this heavy metal may not cause any symptoms except increased blood lead levels. Exposure to higher levels, or chronic exposure over time, for weeks or months, can cause symptoms including permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, including lowered IQ. For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects. Damage is related to the age and body weight of the patient, as well as the duration of exposure.

This cinnamon was sold in the states of Minnesota, Indiana, Illinois, Missouri, and Ohio at the retail level. The cinnamon is packaged in a clear plastic 7 ounce bag with a white label. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 703440150723, and the lot number is DDDLUS.

The recall was triggered by a routine sampling program conducted by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The company has stopped production and distribution of this cinnamon while the FDA and the company investigate the issue.

If you bought this Asli Cinnamon Powder, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.