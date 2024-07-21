July 21, 2024

Asli Sesame Seeds Brown Recalled For Too Much Pesticide

Asli Sesame Seeds Brown are being recalled because a product sample exceeded the tolerance for the pesticide Fenvalerate. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported in connection with the consumption of this product because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports Page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Sands Impex Inc. doing business as Asli Fine Foods of Woodridge, Illinois.

Consuming pesticides can cause short term health effects such as headaches and nausea. There are long term effects as well, but these problems happen over longer periods of time.

This item was sold at the retail level in these states: Illinois, Indiana, Nebraska, Colorado, Kansas, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. The recalled product is Asli Sesame Seeds Brown that are packaged in a 14 ounce container. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is  7 03440 18270 0. The lot number for this product is 2210-173. There are 20 units of this item per wholesale case. Twenty eight cases of these sesame seeds are included in this recall. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure garbage can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

