Atkinson’s Hushpuppies Recalled For Undeclared Milk

by

Atkinson’s Hushpuppies are being recalled because they may contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by the FDA. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could hav e a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is Atkinson Milling Company of Selma, North Carolina.

The recalled products include Atkinson’s Hushpuppies with Onions sold in 1 pound containers. All lot codes are included in this recall. The UPC number that is stamped on the label is 0 72119 20718 2. All sell by dates before 7/24/2026 are included. Also recalled is Atkinson’s Hushpuppies with Onions sold in 2 pound 8 ounce containers. All lot codes are included. The UPC number for this product is 0 72119 20305 4. All sell by dates before 11/11/2026 are included in this recall.

Finally, Hushpuppies are recalled. They are packaged in 2 pound 8 ounce containers. All lot codes are included in this recall. The UPC number is 0 72119 20304 7. All sell by dates before 10/16/2026 are included in this recall. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The products were distributed with the incorrect labeling up to December 2, 2024. The Sell By Date is located on the back of the package below the ingredient statement for the 2 pound 8 ounce bags and is embossed on the end of the bag for the 1 pound bag. These products were packaged in clear plastic and sold primarily in retail and wholesale stores located in the states of: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot consume milk, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.