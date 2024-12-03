Baker Farms Curly Mustard Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Baker Farms curly mustard is being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Baker Farms of Norman Park, Georgia.

The firm was notified on November 29, 2024 by the Texas Department of State Health Services that the greens tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes bacteria. The product was packaged on 11/4/2024 and distributed between November 5, 2024 and November 9, 2024. It was packaged in clear plastic 16 ounce bags and sold to distribution centers that are located in the states of Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas.

The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 8 13098 02018 4. The production code, also on the label, is bak144-6806. And the best by date is 11-21-2o024. The best by date and production code are on the front of each package. No other bagged greens from the company are included in this recall.

If you bought this product and still have it in your refrigerator, do not eat it. You can throw it away or take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund. If you made any recipe with this product and froze it, discard that too. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can survive freezing temperatures.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.