Beef Jelly Tongue Recalled in Canada for Possible Listeria

Beef Jelly Tongue is being recalled in Canada for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There are illnesses that are associated with the consumption of these products. There are several firms that are part of this recall.

The Beef Jelly Tongue was sold in Ontario at the retail level through these stores:

Summerhill Market

Wagener’s Meat Products

Battaglia’s Marketplace

G Brandt Meat Packer

Angelos Italian Bakery Market

Starsky Fine Foods

Staropolskie Delikatesy

The Wild Hog Country Market

Oceans Fresh Food Market

Pusateri’s

Stemmler’s Meats & Cheese Retail Store

Italo Foods

Yummy Market

Coppas (Scarborough)

Whitehouse Bloor

McEwan Shops

Schefflers Deli

Vincenzo’s

Ocean Fresh Food Market

Coppas (King City)

The brands include Italo Foods and The Bridgenorth Deli, along with store brands. You can see the long list of recalled products, along with the package size, UPC number, codes, and where the product was sold, at the CFIA web site. You can also see pictures of the recalled products there.

Please look at the list of recalled products carefully. If you bought any of them, do not eat them, even if you plan to cook them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. If you aren’t sure if you bought these particular brands of beef jelly tongue, ask your grocer. If they aren’t sure, discard it. You can throw the product away in as secure trash can or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

If you ate these items, monitor yourself for the symptoms of listeriosis, which can take up to 70 days to manifest. If you do get sick, see your doctor.