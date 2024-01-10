Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces Recalled For Undeclared Wheat

by

Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces are being recalled because they may contain wheat, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the product label. Anyone who is allergic to wheat, as well as anyone who is gluten intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat these products. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods of Raleigh, North Carolina.

The recalled products were sold online, in retail stores, and in deli cases throughout the country. They were sold between October 1, 2023 to January 4, 2024, but there is conflicting information. The recall notice also states, “The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are: FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22. These lots were only distributed in the US. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers across the US, beginning in January 2022 and September 2022, respectively.”

The recalled items are all Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauce brand. All use by dates up to and including December 2024 are included in this recall. The products include Ghost that is packaged in 1.5 ounce glass jars with UPC number 7 94571 99498 0; Hot in 1.5 ounce glass jars with UPC number 7 94571 99497 3; Reaper that is packaged in 1.5 ounce glass jars with the UPC number 7 94571 99490 4; Scorpion in 1.5 ounce glass jars with UPC number 7 94571 99491 1; and Very Hot packaged in 1.5 ounce glass jars with the UPC number 7 94571 99499 7. The lot numbers and expiration dates are FX001500 with expiration date 09/2024, and FX001582 with expiration date 09/2024 NDC 0078-0110-22.

On January 4, 2024, the firm was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state that the flour used to make the products was wheat flour.

If you bought these products and cannot consume wheat, don’t eat them. You can throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.