Best Buy Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens Recalled

Best Buy Insignia Air Fryers and Air Fryer Ovens are being recalled because they can pose fire hazards, burn hazards, and laceration hazards. The company has received 24 reports of the air fryers overheating and melting or glass shattering, including six reports of air fryers catching on fire. No injuries or property damage have been reported to date. The recalling firm is the importer, Best Buy Purchasing of Richfield, Minnesota. The air fryers were manufactured in China.

The issue is that the air fryers can overheat, so the handles may melt or break, posing fire and burn hazards. Also the glass on the door can shatter. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the Consumer Product Safety Commission web site.

About 187,400 of these appliances were sold in the United States, and about 99,900 were sold in Canada. They were sold at Best Buy stores nationwide and online, and also through eBay and third party sellers from November 2021 through November 2023 for between $32.00 and $180.00.

The recall is for Best Buy Insignia Air Fryers and Insignia Air Fryer Ovens, with model numbers NS-AF34D2, NS-AF5DSS2, NS-AF5MSS2, NS-AF8DBD2, NS-AF10DBK2, and NS-AF10DSS2. The brand name INSIGNIA is printed on the top or front of each unit. A product rating label underneath each unit identifies the brand INSIGNIA and the model number. The air fryers and air fryer ovens have cooking chamber capacities that range from about 3.4 to 10 quarts, and plastic or plastic and stainless-steel bodies in black and stainless-steel finishes.

If you have one of these products in your home, stop using it immediately. Contact the company for instructions on how to submit photos of the recalled units, the model number, purchase receipt, and on the destruction of the unit. You can get a refund in the form of a check or a Best Buy store credit. Do not return these appliances to Best Buy stores.