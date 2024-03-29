Bob Evan’s Original Mash Potato Recalled For Plastic Pieces

by

Bob Evan’s Original Mash Potato is being recalled because it may be contain foreign material in the form of red plastic pieces. This can pose a choking and mouth injury hazard. There is no mention about whether or not any injuries have been reported to the company to date, since the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page and not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Bob Evans Farms of New Albany, Ohio.

This item was sold at the retail level in these states: Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Wisconsin. The voluntary recall was initiated by the firm.

The recalled product is Bob Evan’s Original Mash Potato that is packaged in 2 pound (32 ounce) black plastic trays with a clear film and corrugate sleeve prewrap. There are six units of this item per case. The batch number for this recalled item is 2392939, the lot number that is stamped on the product label is KCL1 4-18-2024, and the product number is 10000534. The UPC number that is printed on the label is 75900005349, and the Best By Date is 4/18/24.

If you bought this item, do not serve it and do not eat it. You can throw the potatoes away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid so others can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.