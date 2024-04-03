Canada 653 Ground Meat Recalled For Pieces of Plastic

by

Canada 653 Ground Meat is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of plastic. This poses a mouth injury and choking hazard. The recall notice did not state whether or not any injuries have been reported to date. The recalling firm is Five Corners Meat Company Ltd.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level in the provinces of British Columbia and the Yukon. The recalled items are all Canada 653 brand. The recalled products include Medium Ground Beef Pork Blend that is packaged in variable size packages. The best before date for this item is 24/03/22 and the UPC number contains the numbers 16697.

Also recalled is Regular Ground Beef in 454 gram packages. The best before date for this item is 24/03/22, and the UPC number is 0 062639 375195. Extra Lean Ground Beef is also included in this recall. It is also packaged in 454 gram containers, with a best before date of 24/03/22. The UPC number for that product is 0 062639 375201. Finally, Lean Ground Beef is included in the recall. It is packaged in 454 gram packages, with the best before date of 24/03/22, and the UPC number 0 056364 902603.

Some people may have these products in their freezers. Please check your freezer to see if you purchased any of these products. If you did, do not eat them. You can throw the Canada 653 ground meat products away in a secure trash can, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.