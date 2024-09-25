Central Dairies and S’Milk 2% Milk Recalled For Spoilage

by

Central Dairies and S’Milk 2% milk are being recalled in Canada for premature spoilage, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). While organisms that cause spoilage will probably not make you sick enough to require medical care, some people with compromised immune systems may become quite ill. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses had been reported to date. The recalling firm is Agropur Coopérative.

The recalled products were sold through institutions, hotels, and restaurants in Newfoundland and Labrador. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the recall notice.

The recalled products include Central Dairies 2% Partly Skimmed Milk that is sold in 2 liter containers. The Codes are BB SEP 20, 24, 25, 27 and 30, and the UPC number on the label is 0 57498 01032 5. Also recalled is Central Dairies Partly Skimmed Milk 2% sold in 1 liter containers. The codes are SE 20, SE 24, SE 25, SE 27, and SE 30, and the UPC number for that product is 0 57498 01042 4.

Also recalled is Central Dairies 2% Milk in 500 ml containers. The codes are SE 27 and SE 30 and the UPC number is 0 57498 01052 3. Central Dairies 2% Milk sold in 250 ml containers is also recalled. The codes for that item are SE 20, SE 24, and SE 25 and the UPC number is 0 57498 01073 8. Finally, S’Milk 2% Partly Skimmed Milk is included in this recall. The code for that product contains the numbers 4605, and the UPC number is 0 57498 01058 5.

If you bought any of these items, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.