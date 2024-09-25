CFIA Informs Public About Safety of Imported Enoki Mushrooms

by

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is informing the public about the safety of imported enoki mushrooms and how to handle them to avoid illness. Several recalls of this type of mushroom have been issued in the past few years for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Most recipes call for cooking these mushrooms, but some use them raw.

Enoki mushrooms are a common commodity in Asian and their market has extended into Canada in recent years. Most of the raw enoki mushrooms for sale in Canada are imported from Asia.

When you choose to use enoki mushrooms, make sure they are in the refrigerated section of the grocery store. Never buy these types of mushrooms if they are not refrigerated. Then as soon as you get home, refrigerate them. Store them at 4°C (40°C) or below.

Keep raw enoki mushrooms separate from other foods that are eaten uncooked to avoid cross-contamination, and to prevent the spread of any possible pathogens.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after you handle raw enoki mushrooms. And wash utensils, countertops, and cutting boards before and after they come into contact with the raw mushrooms.

Eating raw or undercooked enoki mushrooms increases the chance that you will get sick. The mushrooms must be cooked thoroughly at 70°C for at least two minutes to reduce the food safety risk. Anyone who is pregnant, over the age of 60, or has a weakened immune system or chronic illness is more vulnerable to food poisoning and should only eat these mushrooms if they are thoroughly cooked.

If you do not belong to a vulnerable population, and choose to eat raw enoki mushrooms, try to find the freshest product possible. Some of these mushrooms have date markings that can help you, such as a harvest date. Unfortunately, these mushrooms often appear fresh even when they have been in distribution for a prolonged period of time.