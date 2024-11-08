by

CIBUS products with Glenview Farms spreadable Brie are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall notice did not state whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is CIBUS Fresh of Noblesville, Indiana.

These products were sold under the brand names CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout. They were sold at the retail level in these states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio, and Tennessee. The products were made with Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie. The brie supplier informed the company about the possible contamination.

The recalled products include CF/ Autumn Turkey Sandwich that is sold in 9.65 ounce containers. The item number/code is 79616. The UPC number that is printed on the product label is 00810028251915, and the expiration date range is from 11/02/24 to 11/09/24. Also recalled is J&O Autumn Turkey

Sandwich packaged in 9.65 ounce containers. The item number/code for this product is 79615, and the UPC number is 00810028251915. The expiration date range is from 11/02/24 to 11/09/24. Finally, S&S Autumn Turkey Sandwich in 9.65 ounce containers is included in this recall. The item number/code is 84408. The UPC number printed on the label is 00810028251915, and the expiration date range is 11/03/24 to 11/09/24.

No other CIBUS Fresh products are iunlcued in this recall. No pictures of the recalled products were provided in the notice.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate any of these items, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.