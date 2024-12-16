Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Pizza Recalled For Foreign Material

by

Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Pizza is being recalled for possible foreign material contamination in the form of pieces of plastic. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Palermo Villa Inc. of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

A total of 1,720p pizzas are included in this recall. The recalled product is Connie’s Thin Crust Cheese Pizza that is packaged in a 20.36 ounce cardboard box. The pizza is sold frozen. The lot number that is printed on the label is MR199856, and the GITN is 007570619104. The establishment number is 13410325396.

The pizza had a best by date of 11/27/2024, but consumers may still have it in their home freezers, since the best by date only indicates quality, not any issue with food safety. The pizza was sold at the retail level in the states of Illinois, Minnesota, dnd Wisconsin.

Any pizzas that are purchased outside of these lot numbers are safe for consumption. If you bought this pizza with these numbers, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.