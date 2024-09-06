Cook’s Farm Dairy Recalls Ice Cream and Milk For Pasteurization

by

Cook’s Farm Dairy is recalling cream and milk for pasteurization issues, according to an email sent by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. There are no reports of injury or complaints regarding these products. The farm is located at 2950 Seymour Lake Road in Ortonville, Michigan. The dairy released a press notice explaining the issue.

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Dairy

Inspector made a routine visit and found inadequate recordings on the company’s pasteurization charts. The dairy was told about the issue on August 28, 2024. The products are being voluntarily recalled out of an abundance of caution. The root cause of the improper recordings were fixed immediately. And improper air temperature in ice cream pasteurizing tanks were addressed.

The recalled products were distributed in Southeast Michigan:

Ice cream: lots of 1.5 Qt. and Pint containers – All Flavors

Batch #18 which is located by the bar code (pasteurized on 5/21/2024)

Batch #24 which is located by the bar code (pasteurized on 7/2/2024)

Batch #30 which is located by the bar code (pasteurized on 8/13/2024)

Milk: lots of gallon, ½ gallon, and pint containers – All Varieties

Sell by date of 6/10/2024 (pasteurized on 5/27/2024)

Sell by date of 6/17/2024 (pasteurized on 6/3/2024)

Sell by date of 9/2/2024 (pasteurized on 8/19/2024)

The email from Michigan had a list of the retail locations where these products were sold. The recalled products were distributed to the following retail locations in Southeast Michigan:

A Bean To Go in Goodrich, MI 48438

Bueches Food World in Ortonville, MI 48462

Sunoco Gas Station in Clarkston, MI 48348

Neiman’s Family Market in Clarkston, MI 48346

Tenuta’s Food Lane in Waterford, MI 48329

Lakeview Food Basket in Clarkston, MI 48348

Heartfelt Impressions Learning Center in Clarkston, MI 48348

Clintonville Market in Waterford, MI 48329

Jim’s Cracker Barrel Grocery and Liquor in Clarkston, MI 48348

Meijer in Oxford, MI 48371

If you bought any of these products, do not consume them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.