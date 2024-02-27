Cracker Barrel Employee in PA Worked While Infectious

by

A Cracker Barrel employee in Erie, Pennsylvania worked while infectious, according to news reports. The Erie County Department of Health said that anyone who ate there during a certain time frame should consider getting vaccinated against the virus.

That Cracker Barrel restaurant is located at 7810 Interstate Drive in Erie, Pennsylvania. Anyone who ate or drank at that restaurant during the time frame of January 30, 2024 to February 21, 2024, including anyone who ordered takeout, may have been exposed to the virus.

Breanna Adams, director of environmental health services for the Erie County Department of Health. told YourErie, “Because Hepatitis A can be very contagious through food and other products then the protocol is to notify people who might have eaten there or had takeout or delivery from that location.”

The Erie County Department of Health is working with the state Department of Health to receive more vaccines and set up more vaccine events. You can contact the health department for more information.

The hepatitis A vaccine is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure. That means that anyone who ate there before February 13, 2024 may not be eligible. Check with your doctor to see if you can get vaccinated. If you aren’t eligible, you should monitor your health for the symptoms of the illness for the next 50 days.

The bet way to fight the transmission of this virus is to get vaccinated. In addition, anyone who is sick should stay home from work or school until they have recovered.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include feeling tired, abdominal pain, loss of appetite, vomiting, stomach pain, fever, diarrhea, dark urine, light clay colored stools, and jaundice. Symptoms usually appear 15 to 25 days after infection.