Dac san dong que CA TRE VANG KHO Catfish Recalled

Dac san dong que CA TRE VANG KHO Catfish is being recalled because it was imported from Vietnam, a country that is not eligible to export this product to the United States. And the products were not presented for import reinspection into the country. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions received to date. The recalling firm is Nail Factory.

About 16,35 pounds of these frozen products are included in this recall. There are three types of this product. The recalled products include:

28.2 ounce plastic containers containing “Dac san dong que CA TRE VANG KHO TO Stewed Walking Catfish” with a “BEST BEFORE: Dec 30, 2025.”

28.2 ounce plastic containers containing “Stewed Shark Catfish” with a “BEST BEFORE: Dec 30, 2025.”

24.7 ounce plastic containers containing “Fried Walking Catfish” with a “BEST BEFORE: Dec 30, 2025.”

The products do not bear an establishment number or a USDA mark of inspection, but bear FDA Registration #10634049806. While the products have an FDA registration number, FSIS regulates Siluriformes fish and not the FDA. These items were shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, and Iowa. The products were also distributed to nail salons, which either sold the products or used them for promotions.

FSIS discovered the ineligible Siluriformes fish products during routine surveillance activities of imported products at a retail store in California. If you bought any of these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure garbage can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.