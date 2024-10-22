Dakota Tom’s Cheeseburgers Recalled For Possible Listeria

by

Dakota Tom’s Cheeseburgers are being recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. These items were made with a burger patty made by BrucePac products that was recalled for contamination. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of these products. The recalling firm is Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches of Corsica, South Dakota.

The recalled products were sold at the retail level through grocery stores and convenience stores in the states of South Dakota, North Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, and Wyoming. The recalled items are Pepper Jack Cheeseburger with UPC number 737296806008, The Gambler with UPC number 737296601788, and Bacon Cheeseburger with UPC number 3729680300. The best by dates for these items range from 9/1/24 to 11/23/24.

Dakota Tom’s Sandwiches is no longer using this ingredient from BrucePac. You can see pictures of the recalled product labels at the FDA web site.

If you bought these sandwiches, do not eat them, even if you plan to reheat them thoroughly because of the possibility of cross-contamination. You can throw the sandwiches away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you purchased them for a full refund.

If you ate these sandwiches, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.