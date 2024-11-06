Dal Molise Burratina Recalled in Canada For Generic E. coli

by

Dal Molise Burratina cheese is being recalled in Canada for generic E. coli contamination. Generic E. coli is non-pathogenic and will not necessarily make you seriously ill, but it can indicate fecal contamination and the presence of potentially more harmful pathogens. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is CTS Foods.

This cheese is a soft Italian fresh cheese with a creamy center. No picture of the recalled product was included in the recall notice. This cheese was sold at the retail level in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec.

The recalled product is Dal Molise Burratina (Soft Italian Fresh Cheese with Creamy Center). It is packed in 200 gram containers. All codes of this product are included in this recall. the UPC number that is stamped on the package label is 8 033344 969896.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.