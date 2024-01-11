Deptford NJ Olive Garden Worker Positive For Hepatitis A

by

A Deptford NJ Olive Garden food worker has tested positive for hepatitis A, potentially exposing customers. That person worked there between December 26 and December 30, 2023. Anyone who ate at that restaurant during that time frame may have been exposed to the virus.

That restaurant is located at 1500 Almonesson Road in Deptford, New Jersey. Gloucester County officials are working with the restaurant to vaccinate co-workers who may have been exposed. A full inspection of the restaurant was conducted in March 2023 and on Wednesday. The business received a satisfactory rating in both inspections.

Anyone who did visit the restaurant during that time frame should get a vaccine against the virus. Unfortunately, anyone who ate there before December 28, 2023 is probably not eligible for the vaccination, which is most effective when given within two weeks of exposure. Those people need to contact their physicians about this issue, and monitor their health for the symptoms of hepatitis A for the next 50 days.

Anyone with questions should call the county at 856-218-4151.

Symptoms of hepatitis A include a fever, abdominal pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, nausea, vomiting, tiredness, loss of appetite, dark urine, light clay colored stools, diarrhea, and jaundice, which is yellowing of the skin and eyes. Most people with hepatitis A are infectious for two weeks before they even know they are sick.

The best way to prevent against the spread of this virus is to get vaccinated. Previously vaccinated people are not at risk. You should also stay home from work and school if you are ill, especially with a diarrheal illness.