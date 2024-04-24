Dietary Supplement Schwinnng Capsules Recalled For Drugs

by

Dietary supplement Schwinnng Capsules is being recalled because it contains Nortadalafil, an active drug ingredient. This means that the herbal supplement is an unapproved new drug for which safety and efficacy have not been established. No adverse events have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is STOP CLOPEZ CORP of Hollywood, California.

Risk Statement: The Schwinnng products contain Nortadalafil, which may interact with nitrates found in some prescription drugs, such as nitroglycerin, and may cause a significant drop in blood pressure that may be life threatening. People with diabetes, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or heart disease often take nitrates. Among the adult male population, who are most likely to use this product, adult males who use nitrates for cardiac conditions are most at risk.

The recalled product is dietary supplement Schwinnng capsules with lot number 2108. The expiration date for this product is October 2024. The supplement was distributed worldwide through Amazon. You can see pictures of the recalled product at the FDA web site.

The company is notifying customers by this press announcement and is arranging for return of all recalled products. If you purchased this product, do not consume it. You can throw the item away in a secure garbage can, or you can contact the company to return it.

Anyone experiencing any adverse effects should see their doctor, and then you can report it to the FDA via their MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting Portal. You can complete and submit the report online.