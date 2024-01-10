Do Not Eat or Serve Intershell International Corp Live Scallops

by

The FDA is warning restaurants not to serve Intershell International Corp live scallops because they were harvested from prohibited waters in Massachusetts. The FDA says that the shellfish harvester was unlicensed and the scallops are incorrectly labeled with harvest location FED 514, with harvest dates of 12/26/23, 12/27/23, and 01/01/24.

Restaurants and food retailers in Illinois, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania are included in this warning. The FDA is investigating to see if these scallops were distributed to other states as well.

Food retailers should dispose of the Intershell International Corp live scallops, whole with that harvest location and those harvest dates. The number for the company is MA 7802 SP. Scallops harvested from prohibited waters may be contaminated with human pathogens, poisonous substances, or toxic elements and can cause illness if eaten.

Scallops are filter feeders that remove and bioaccumulate bacteria and other pathogens from the water. Some restaurants may serve scallops raw and whole. Illness can result when raw, whole scallops, with viscera or roe attached, are served to people with compromised immune systems. The scallops that are contaminated will probably look, smell, and taste normal, and the texture will not be affected.

If anyone has eaten these scallops, symptoms may vary, depending on the pathogen, toxin, or contaminant that may be present. The most common symptoms of food poisoning are diarrhea, stomach pain and cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever.

After the scallops are discarded, clean and sanitize cutting surfaces, utensils and containers that may have come into contact with the raw scallops. Anyone handling these scallops or cleaning should wash their hands with warm water and soap.