Dollar Tree Sold WanaBana Cinnamon Apple Products After Recall

Dollar Tree sold WanaBana Cinnamon Apple products after they were recalled for “extremely high concentrations of lead,” according to an FDA warning letter. The investigation into the lead levels in those products started in October 2023. A recall was issued on October4 29, 2023. The recall was “ineffective” at Dollar Tree stores through December 19, 2023, the FDA states.

The warning letter states, “Subsequent recall audit checks of your Dollar Tree and Family Dollar/Dollar Tree combination stores (collectively referred to as your “Dollar Tree stores”) revealed that you continued to offer the recalled WanaBana Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches on store shelves well after the recall was initiated, despite FDA’s numerous attempts to bring this serious issue to your attention.”

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services first notified the FDA about four children with elevated blood levels in October 2023, and WanaBana Apple Cinnamon fruit Puree pouches were named as a potential shared source of exposure. Multiple lots of the WanaBana products were tested, and lead was found in those products.

There is no safe level of lead consumption. People who are exposed to very low levels of lead for a short period of time may not have any symptoms at all. Symptoms of lead poisoning in adults over a longer time frame can include high blood pressure, headache, abdominal pain, difficulties with memory or concentration, mood disorders, and miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms of lead poisoning in children, who are more likely to be affected by this heavy metal because of their smaller body size and rapid growth, can include developmental delays, learning difficulties, irritability, weight loss, fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, constipation, and hearing loss.

The presence of lead causes these products to be considered adulterated within the meaning of the FD&C Act in that they bear or contain an “added poisonous or deleterious substance which may render them injurious to health.”

The FDA adds, “Despite numerous attempts to bring this serious issue to your attention, your firm continued to offer adulterated Apple Cinnamon Fruit Puree pouches on store shelves, leaving children at risk of exposure to these adulterated products.”

Despite the company’s assurance that all Dollar Tree stores had pulled the product from store shelves, the FDA continued to receive reports of the recalled apple cinnamon pouches being on the store shelves at Dollar Tree stores.

The letter notifies the company of the government’s concerns and gives them an opportunity to reply. Failure to “adequately address tjis issue,” may result in legal action.