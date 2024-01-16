Dragonfly Jelly Bars Recalled For Choking Hazard

by

Dragonfly Jelly Bars are being recalled because they contain konjac powder and may present a choking hazard. The texture and consistency of the bars could cause choking among small children as well as among adults with functional or anatomic abnormalities. No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date in connection with this issue. The recalling firm is U.S. Trading Company of Hayward, California.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. The recalled items are individually packaged in small handbags and small backpacks. You can see pictures of the recalled products at the FDA web site.

The recalled items are all Dragonfly brand. They include Jelly Handbag in 11.64 ounce containers with UPC number 721557357156, Jelly Handbag in 17.63 ounce packages with UPC number 721557357163, Jelly Backpack in 7.93 ounce containers with UPC number 721557357170, and Jelly Backpack in 28.22 ounce containers with UPC number 721557357187.

The recall was triggered when the New York State Agriculture Department of Agriculture and Markets collected a sample of the jelly containing konjac. Based upon the products containing the ingredient konjac and the dimensions of the jelly bars, the FDA has determined that the products present a choking hazard.

If you purchased any of these items, take them away from your children and make sure they are not eaten by anyone. You can throw them away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.