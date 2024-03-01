Electric City Sweet Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars Recalled

by

Electric City Sweet Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars are being recalled because they contain milk, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label as required by law. Anyone who is allergic to milk, as well as anyone who is lactose intolerant, could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Electric City Sweets of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Milk is not listed in the ingredient statement or allergen statement. The product was sold through online ordering at the company website, and also through wholesale accounts, which service: Scranton, Pennsylvania; Milford, Pennsylvania; Delray Beach, Florida; Marina Del Rey, California; Orlando, Florida; and North Carolina.

The recall was triggered when a customer reported the issue to a retailer. The recalled product is Electric City Sweet Red Velvet Milk Chocolate Bars that are packaged in a 1.75 ounce container. The UPC number for this item that is stamped on the product label is 860005974467. The lot number/best by date pairs for this product are best by 05/16/2025 and 0101461635, and 05/29/2025 and 0101542739. Only those two lots are affected by this recall.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume milk for any reason, do not eat it. You can throw the candy bar away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.