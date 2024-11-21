Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites Recalled For E. coli

by

Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites are being recalled for possible E. coli O121:H19 contamination. They were made with recalled Grimmway Farms carrots that are linked to an outbreak that has sickened at least 39 people in 18 states. This is a secondary recall. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Fabalish Inc. of Carlstadt, New Jersey.

This product was sold directly to consumers through the Fabalish website in these states: Florida, New York, Washington, Tennessee, California, Indiana, Ohio, Illinois, New Hampshire, Virginia, Georgia, Nebraska, Colorado, Utah, Kansas, Texas, Massachusetts, and Montana.

The recalled product is Fabalish Kickin’ Carrot Falafel Bites that is packaged in a 10 ounce orange box with a picture of the product on the front. The lot code that is stamped on the side flap of the box is 260925.

If you purchased this product, do not eat it. You can take a picture of it, throw the product away, and send the photo to the company for a full refund.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of an E. coli infection for the next 10 days. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to develop. Most people experience a mild fever, some possible nausea and vomiting, and the characteristic severe and painful abdominal cramps and bloody diarrhea. If you do get sick, see your doctor.