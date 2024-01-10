Fat Choy Kee Dried Longan Recalled for Undeclared Sulfites

by

Fat Choy Kee Dried Longan is being recalled because it contains undeclared sulfites. Anyone who is sensitive to sulfites could have a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is HY Success Inc. of Brooklyn, New York.

People who are sensitive to sulfites can experience reactions that range from dermatitis to low blood pressure, flushing, abdominal pain, symptoms similar to asthma, and life-threatening anaphylaxis.

The recalled product is 5 ounce clear plastic packages containing Fat Choy Kee Dried Longan (an exotic fruit original to Southeast Asia). The item number for this product is 61915. The expiration date is 12/31/2024 that is stamped on the back of the package. And the UPC number is 89091-99846.

The recall was triggered when routine sampling by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, and analysis by that agency’s laboratory, revealed the presence of sulfites. They contain 22.21 milligrams per serving. Sulfites are commonly used as a preservative for dried fruits.

If you purchased this product and you are allergic to or sensitive to sulfites, do not eat it. You can throw the Longans away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take the item back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.