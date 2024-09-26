FDA Says Skip Antibacterial Soap in Favor of Plain Soap

by

The FDA is advising consumers to skip antibacterial soap in favor of plain soap and water because those soaps are not better at preventing illnesses and could cause more harm than good. Many people believe the antibacterial soaps will do a better job at keeping their family safe and healthy. Antibacterial soaps will generally have the word “antibacterial” on the label.

But the FDA states that there is no evidence that shows that over the counter antibacterial soaps are better at preventing illness than plain soap and water. Dr. Theresa M. Michele of the FDA said in a statement, “Following simple handwashing practices is one of the most effective ways to prevent the spread of many types of infection and illness at home, at school and elsewhere. We can’t advise this enough. It’s simple, and it works.”

In 2016, the FDA issued a final rule which stated that most antibacterial active ingredients, including triclosan and triclocarban, can’t be marketed in nonprescription consumer antiseptic wash products. Those products include liquid, foam, and gel hand soaps, bar soaps, and body washes.

The rule was issued because manufacturers couldn’t prove that those ingredients are safe for daily use over a long period of time. And they didn’t prove that the ingredients are any more effective than plain soap and water in preventing illness and the spread of certain infections.

The FDA’s rule does not apply to three ingredients: benzalkonium chloride, benzethonium chloride and chloroxylenol. Manufacturers are developing and planning to submit new safety and effectiveness data for these ingredients. And this rule does not apply to hand sanitizers, hand wipes, or antibacterial soaps that are used in health care settings.

Dr. Michele added, “There’s no data demonstrating that these drugs provide additional protection from diseases and infections. Using these products might give people a false sense of security. If you use these products because you think they protect you more than soap and water, that’s not correct. If you use them because of how they feel, there are many other products that have similar formulations but won’t expose your family to unnecessary chemicals.”