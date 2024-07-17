French City Foods Hot Dogs Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

French City Foods Hot Dogs and two other brands are being recalled for lack of inspection. No confirmed reports of illness have been received by the company to date in connection with the consumption of these items. The recalling firm is AW Farms of Argillite, Kentucky.

The ready to eat hot dogs were produced on various dates since about May 30, 2024, and have a shelf life of 45 days. They include:

10 pound boxes containing two 5 pound vacuum-packed packages containing “FRENCH CITY FOODS 6” 12-1 HOTDOGS” and “PACKED ON” with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

10 pound boxes containing two 5 pound vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “PORK, BEEF, DEXTROSE, SALT, SUGAR MAPLE GEO BROWN ALL MEAT HOTDOGS” and “PACKED ON” with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, stamped on the label.

10 pound boxes containing two 5 pound vacuum-packed packages containing frozen “GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS” and “PACKED ON” with various dates since approximately May 30, 2024, represented on the label.

These products have the establishment number “EST. 47635” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to restaurant and hotel locations in Ohio and West Virginia. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by a state public health partner about the hot dogs. They investigated and found that they were produced and distributed without the benefit of federal inspection.

Any restaurant that has these French City Foods Hot Dogs, GEO BROWN ALL BEEF HOTDOGS, or Sugar Maple Geo Brown All Meat Hotdogs should not serve them. You can throw them away or take them back to the seller for a refund.