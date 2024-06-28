Fresh Catch Yellowfin Tuna Recalled For High Histamine Levels

by

Fresh Catch Yellowfin Tuna is being recalled for high levels of histamines. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, and not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this fish. The recalling firm is Fresh Catch Inc. of Los Angeles, California.

Histamines are a compound that can cause scromboid poisoning. Symptoms of this illness include tingling and burning in the mouth, facial swelling, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Some people can experience symptoms similar to asthma, with wheezing, coughing, or difficulty breathing.

The recalled product is Fresh Catch Yellowfin Tuna that is packaged as one loin per case. The fish comes packaged in cardboard boxes with a keep refrigerated label on the top. The PO number/date combinations for this item are PO number 461079 with expiration date 04/05/24, and PO number 111097 with expiration date 04/05/24. The fish was sold in California only, with no foreign distribution. The classification date for this recall was 6/26/24.

If you bought this fish, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a full refund.