Fresh N Lean Crustless Chicken Pot Pie Recalled For Listeria

Fresh N Lean Crustless Chicken Pot Pie is being voluntarily recalled for possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. There is no mention about whether or not any illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the consumption of this product because the recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page. The recalling firm is Nutrition Corp of Moosic, Pennsylvania.

The recalled product was sold nationwide at the retail level. It is Fresh N Lean Crustless Chicken Potato Pot Pie that is packaged in plastic trays and vacuum sealed. The expiration date for this product is May 8, 2024. The pot pie is sold frozen.

If you bought this product, do not eat it. You can throw it away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.

After you discard the pot pie, clean your refrigerator with a solution of one tablespoon liquid chlorine bleach to one gallon of warm water. Listeria monocytogenes bacteria can grow at refrigerator temperatures, and freezing does not kill it. Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water after cleaning and after handling this item.

If you ate this product, monitor your health for the symptoms of listeriosis for the next 70 days. If you do get sick, see your doctor.