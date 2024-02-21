Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges Recalled For Shock Hazard

by

Frigidaire Rear-Controlled Ranges are being recalled because they may pose a shock and electrocution hazard. No injuries or incidents have been reported to the company to date. The recalling firm is Electrolux Home Products of Charlotte, North Carolina.

The problem is that the control panel (user interface) on the ranges can detach from the unit, posing an electrical shock and electrocution hazard. The ranges were manufactured in the United States.

The recall is for select Frigidaire rear-controlled ranges that were produced from October 2023 through November 2023. The ranges have electronic control panels and these model and serial number range pairs:

FCRE3052BW and VF34618193 thru VF34618322

FCRE305CBW and VF34601466 thru VF34601608

FCRG3051BB and VF34508449 thru VF34508592, VF34521553 thru VF34521696, and VF34521697 thru VF34521835

FCRG3051BW and VF34504801 thru VF34504942

FCRE3062AB and VF34424109 thru VF34424252

FCRG3052BW and VF34510705 thru VF34510818

FCRE3052BB and VF34414413 thru VF34414546, and VF34600745 thru VF34600888

FCRE3052BS and VF34413405 thru VF34413692

FCRE306CAS and VF34410621 thru VF34410752

FCRE3062AS and VF34410338 thru VF34410338, VF34413117 thru VF34413260, VF34512157 thru VF34512300, VF34512673 thru VF34512816, and VF34519273 thru VF34519416

FCRG3051BS and VF34316279 thru VF34316279

These ranges were sold from Lowe’s and other appliance stores nationwide and online from October 2023 through December 2023 for between $790 and $1050.

You can visit Frigidaire’s web site to see if your specific serial number is included in this recall. The model number and serial numbers are located in the drawer beneath the oven.

If you did buy one of these ovens, immediately stop using it. Contact the Electrolux Group for a free repair or professional installation of a new control panel. Do not use the range while waiting for the repair, Unplug the unit until it is repaired.