German Home Bakery Products Recalled For Undeclared Allergens

German Home Bakery products are being recalled because they may contain walnuts (tree nuts), soy, or the food dye Yellow #5. Anyone who is allergic to walnuts or soy could have a serious allergic reaction if they eat these products. And some people are sensitive to Yellow #5. Because this recall notice was posted on the FDA’s Enforcement Reports page, not the regular recall page, there is no mention about whether or not any reactions or illnesses have been reported to date. The recalling firm is NRS Enterprises, Inc. doing business as Sunflour Bakery, of Costa Mesa, California.

All of these products are German Home Bakery brand. The recalled items were shipped to customers within the state of California. No pictures of the recalled products were provided.

The recalled products include Hazelnut Coffee Cake in a 16 ounce car poly bag. The pull date for this product is 03/08/2024, and the allergens are undeclared walnuts and Yellow #5. Also recalled is Banana Nut Sweet Bread, also in a 16 ounce clear poly bag. The pull date is 03/19/2024 and the allergens are soy and Yellow #5.

Marzipan/Almond Coffee Cake is also recalled, also in 16 ounce clear poly bag. The pull date is 03/08/2024, and the allergen is Yellow #5. Apple Coffee Cake is included in this recall. It is also packaged in a 16 ounce clear poly bag, with a pull date of 03/08/2024 and the allergen Yellow #5. Cherry Coffee Cake in a 16 ounce clear poly bag is also recalled. The pull date is 03/08/2024 and the allergen is Yellow #5.

Raspberry Coffee Cake is included in this recall. It is in a 16 ounce poly bag, the pull date is 03/08/2024, and the allergen is Yellow #5. Finally, Poppy Coffee Cake is recalled. It too is packaged in a 16 ounce clear poly gag, with the pull date 03/08/2024 and the allergen Yellow #5.

If you purchased any of these items and cannot eat those ingredients, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the store where you bought them for a full refund.