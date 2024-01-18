Hans Kissle Mexican Quinoa Salad Recalled For Allergens

by

Hans Kissle Mexican Quinoa Salad is being recalled because it may contain the allergens soy and egg that are not declared on the label. Anyone who is allergic to those ingredients or who has a severe sensitivity to them could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No allergic reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Hans Kissle of Haverhill, Massachusetts.

The recalled product is Hans Kissle Mexican Quinoa Salad that was sold at Hannaford’s supermarkets in these states: Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Maine, and Vermont.

The recalled product is Hans Kissle Mexican Quinoa Salad that is packaged in a 7 ounce clear plastic box. The name of the salad is stamped on the top of the box in black letters. The UPC number for this item that is printed on the product label is 036217172018. The use by date is also on the top of the box. It is 1/22/24.

The recall was triggered when he company found that the product was mislabeled. It was sold in packaging that did not declare the presence of egg or soy.

If you purchased this product and you cannot consume egg or soy, do not eat it. You can throw the salad away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you bought it for a full refund.