Health Alert For Farmstead Bacon For Sodium Nitrite Levels

A health alert has been issued by the USDA for Farmstead bacon products because the sodium nitrite levels exceed the regulatory limit. Ingesting too much sodium nitrite can cause symptoms such as headache, fatigue, shortness of breath, rapid heart rate, and dizziness. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for purchase. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions. The recalling firm is Farmstead Butcher Block.

The recalled, dry cured pork and bacon products were produced between April 12, 2024 and May 31, 2024. The recalled items include:

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD LOCAL HOUSE SMOKED BACON,” bearing sell by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK BUCK BOARD BACON,” bearing sell by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK PORK JOWL WHOLE HOUSE SMOKED,” bearing sell by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Packages purchased by weight at the retail counter containing “FARMSTEAD BUTCHER BLOCK HOUSE SMOKED BEEF BACON,” bearing sell by dates MAY.2.24 through JUN.27.24.

Approximately 1 pound packages containing “Clark Farms Smoked Pork Jowl Bacon,” bearing lot code H130RH.

Approximately 1 pound packages containing “Clark Farms Smoked Pork Bacon,” bearing lot code H130RH.

Approximately 1 pound packages containing “Clark Farms Smoked Pork Shoulder Bacon,” bearing lot code H130RH.

Approximately 1 pound packages containing “Farmstead Butcher Block Smoked Pork Jowl Bacon,” bearing lot code H81AB.

Approximately 1 pound packages containing “Farmstead Butcher Block Smoked Pork Bacon,” bearing lot code H81AB.

Approximately 1 pound packages containing “Southwinds Cattle Company Smoked Beef Belly Bacon,” bearing lot code B237AB.

Some of these items have the establishment number EST. 47852 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to farmers markets and farm stores in the states of Kentucky and Tennessee, as well as direct to consumer sales. The other items sold by various weight were purchased from the retail counter at Farmstead Butcher Block. You can see pictures of the product labels at the USDA web site.

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. You can throw them away or take them back to the place of purchase for a full refund.