Health Alert: Nurture Life Kids Meals Chicken Parm Contains Egg

A health alert has been issued for Nurture Life’s Kids Meals Chicken Parm with Super Veggie Spaghetti because it contains egg, one of the nine major food allergens, that is not declared on the label. A recall was not requested because this product is no longer available for sale. Anyone who is allergic to egg could have a serious reaction if they eat this product. No confirmed reports of allergic reactions have been received by the company to date. The recalling firm is Nurture Life.

The recalled product is fully cooked, not shelf-stable meal. It was produced between December 27, 2023 and February 20, 2024. The recalled item is a 5.9 ounce tray with sleeve label containing “nurture life KIDS MEALS CHICKEN PARM WITH SUPER VEGGIE SPAGHETTI” with “enjoy by” dates that range from Jan. 9, 2024, to March 1, 2024.

This item does not have a USDA mark of inspection. The meal was sold online and shipped directly to customers throughout the country. The problem was discovered during an internal audit when FSIS was notified that the company found egg was not declared on the label. FSIS is concerned that this product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Please check to see if you have this recalled item in your home. If you do, and anyone in your family is allergic to egg, do not serve or eat it. You can throw the meal away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid, or you can take it back for a refund.