Healthwest Goat Milk Recipe Kit Recalled; Don’t Feed to Infants

Healthwest Goat Milk Recipe Kit is being recalled because the FDA says it does not meet all FDA requirements for infant formula, doesn’t provide sufficient nutrition as an infant formula, and the storage instructions may not be sufficient. The recalling firm is Healthwest Minerals Inc. doing business as Mount Capra Products of Chehalis, Washington.

The formula does not have additional iron supplementation, which can mean infants can develop iron deficiency anemia and feeding intolerance. One infant has developed anemia after being fed this product. FDA found that while the caregivers of that child were using the Goat Milk Formula Recipe Kit and recipe, the caregivers substituted some ingredients with a different brand of multivitamin, which created a product deficient in vitamin B12 as well as folate and resulted in the development of anemia.

There are 1,506 boxes of this product that are included in this recall. The Healthwest Goat Milk Recipe Kit is packaged in 10 pound 8 ounce containers. It was sold through the Mount Capra’s web site and through one retail store in Chehalis, Washington from May 1, 2023 through May 1, 2024.

The lot codes that are included in this recall are: 13150423, 13150723, 13151223, 13151323, 13151623, 13151823, 13151923, 13152123, 13152423, 13152523, 13152623, 13152823, 13153023, 13153123, 13153423, 13153523, 13153723, 13153923, 13154123, 13154423, 13154523, 13154723, 13154923, 13155023, 13155223, 13150124, 13150424, 13150624, 13150924, 13151024, 13151124, 13151224, 13151424, 13151624, 13151724, and 13151824.

If you are feeding this product to an infant from 0 to 12 months of age, stop using it. The FDA recommends that you contact your healthcare provider to discuss if testing for nutritional deficiencies is recommended. You can throw the product away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the place of purchase for a refund.