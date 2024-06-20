Hepatitis A Exposure at Ace Hardware in Rome, New York

by

A possible hepatitis A exposure at Ace Hardware store in Rome, New York may have exposed people to this very contagious virus, according to the Oneida County Health Department (OCHD). A person who tested positive for the virus conducted a food demonstration at that store on Saturday, June 1, 2024, and Saturday, June 8, 2024.

That means that anyone who sampled food at that store on June 8 must get vaccinated against hepatitis A by June 22, 2024, because the vaccine is most effective if given within two weeks of exposure.

Unfortunately, those who ate food there on June 1, 2024 are past the window for a hepatitis A vaccine. Contact your doctor to see if a vaccine would work for you. Otherwise, monitor your health for the next 50 days to see if you start developing symptoms of a hepatitis A infection.

Anyone who has been vaccinated, or anyone who has already had this illness should be immune. Contact your doctor with questions.

A hepatitis A vaccination clinic is being held through OCHD on Friday, June 21, 2024 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to accommodate anyone who may have been exposed. You can schedule an appointment here or by calling 315-798-5747 and pressing 2. Please leave a message with your name, date of birth, phone number, and date of exposure. Due to the volume of calls that are expected, please leave only one message and your call will be returned.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection can include loss of appetite, upset stomach, stomach pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, vomiting, fever, joint paint, diarrhea, fatigue, yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), and dark urine or light colored stools. The virus is transmitted person to person and through contaminated food and drink, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces.

If you have any of these symptoms, see your doctor. You may have contracted hepatitis A.