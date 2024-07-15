Hepatitis A Exposure at Queen Subs in Cortland, New York

by

A hepatitis A exposure at Queen Subs at 43 Port Watson Street in Cortland, New York may have affected patrons. A worker was diagnosed with hepatitis A, according to the Cortland County Health Department.

The risk of contracting the virus is low, but the Health Department is offering hepatitis A vaccinations to those who may have been exposed. The vaccine is effective if given within two weeks of exposure. If you purchased food or drink at Queen Subs after July 4, 2024 there is no currently identified risk.

The days of possible exposure are June 28, 2024, July 2, 2024, and July 3, 2024. Tomorrow is the last day to get the vaccine for those who may have been exposed on July 2, 2024, and Wednesday is the last day for those who may have been exposed on July 3, 2024. For anyone who ate there on June 28, 2024, it’s too late for the vaccine, but call your doctor to ask about options.

Free hepatitis A vaccines will be available at Cortland County Health Department hepatitis A vaccination clinics, located at 60 Central Avenue in Cortland, New York, 13045, room 207. The hours on Tuesday, July 16, 2024 will be from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm. You can register ahead of time by calling 607-345-1184 between 8:30 am and 4:00 pm. Leave a message if a person does not answer.

Symptoms of a hepatitis A infection can include loss of appetite, upset stomach, stomach pain, especially in the upper right quadrant, fever, vomiting, joint paint, fatigue, diarrhea, yellow skin or eyes (jaundice), and dark urine or light colored stools. The virus is transmitted several days: through person to person contact and through contaminated food and drink, as well as by touching contaminated surfaces.

Most people get sick within 15 to 50 days after exposure. If you do have these symptoms, see your doctor.