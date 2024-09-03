Hickory Hollow Jerky Recalled For Lack of Inspection

by

Hickory Hollow Jerky is being recalled for lack of federal inspection, according to the USDA. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is Hickory Hollow Jerky of Eufaula, Alabama.

The product was made in 10 flavors. You can see pictures of the product packages at the USDA web site.

The beef jerky and bacon jerky products were made on various dates between January 19, 2024 and August 21, 2024. They were produced without benefit of inspection by two different owners. Ownership changed hands on June 11, 2024.

The recalled products are all Hickory Hollow brand. They include Jamaican Jerked Beef Jerky in 3.25 ounce plastic bag, Original Beef Jerky in 3.25 ounce plastic bags, Hot Shot in 3.25 ounce plastic bags, Peppered Beef Jerky in 3.25 ounce plastic bags, Jalapeño Original in 3.25 ounce plastic bags, Sweet Heat BBQ in 3.25 ounce plastic bags, and Macho Nacho in 3.25 ounces plastic bags. Also recalled is Honey Mustard Bacon Jerky in 2.8 ounce plastic bags, Honey Original in 3.25 ounce plastic bags, and Teriyaki Beef Jerky in 325 ounce plastic bags.

These items have the establishment number EST. NO. 34550 stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations in the states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oklahoma, and also sold through internet sales.

The problem was discovered and the recall was triggered during routine inspection activities. The inspectors found that the establishment continued to make the jerky products and label them with the USDA mark of inspection after requesting to voluntarily stop FSIS inspection activities.

If you bought any of these items, do not eat them. You can throw them away in a secure trash can, or take them back to the place of purchase for a refund.