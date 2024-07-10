Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad Recalled For Plastic

by

Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad is being recalled for foreign material contamination in the form of hard plastic pieces. This poses a choking and mouth injury hazard. No adverse reactions have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this product. The recalling firm is Reser’s Fine Foods.

The Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad was produced at a regional facility by Reser’s Fine Foods. It was sold at HEB stores and Joe V’s Smart Shop locations in Texas only.

The recalled product is Hill Country Fare Mustard Potato Salad that is packaged in a 48 ounce (3 pound) tub. The use by date that is stamped on the product label is JUL/26/24 (July 26, 2024). The potato salad is packaged in a clear plastic tub with a white plastic top, a brown label, and white printing.

All of this product has been removed from store shelves, according to the recall notice. Please check your fridge to see if you bought this product. If you did buy it, do not eat it. You can throw the potato salad away in a secure trash can with a tight fitting lid after first double bagging it so other people can’t access it, or you can take it back to tje place of purchase for a full refund.