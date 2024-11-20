IHA Beverage Recalls Super Cinnamon Powder For Lead

by

IHA Beverage is recalling Super Cinnamon Powder for elevated lead concentration levels. No illnesses have been reported to the company to date in connection with the consumption of this item. The recalling firm is IHA Beverage of Commerce, California.

There is no level of safe exposure to lead. This heavy metal can cause serious health problems. Short term exposure to very low levels of lead may not cause any symptoms. The effects of lead consumption can vary based on the amount consumed, the length of exposure, and the patient’s age and body weight. If a child is exposed to enough lead for weeks or months, permanent damage to the central nervous system can occur, including lowered IQ. In adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney problems, high blood pressure, and neurocognitive effects.

This item was sold mostly through California retail stores and a few stores across the United States. The stores were not named in the recall notice.

The recalled product is IHA Super Cinnamon Powder that is packaged in 4 ounce clear plastic bags with a red outline. The UPC number that is stamped on the product label is 610232012476. The recall notice states, “Specifically products showing Vitamin A & C on the nutrition facts label.”

The recall was triggered as a result of routine sampling conducted by the Arkansas Department of Health. The company has stopped distributing this product while an investigation is launched.

If you bought this product, do not eat it and do not use it in cooking. You can throw it away in a secure trash can, or you can take it back to the store where you purchased it for a full refund.